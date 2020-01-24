Australian Open 2020 Day 6 schedule – Saturday’s Order of Play

Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova are both in action at the Australian Open on the first Saturday of the tournament.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 6.
Australian Open Day 6 schedule
Saturday 25th January
All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change
Rod Laver Arena
From 00: 00am
A. Pavlyuchenkova (30) v Ka. Pliskova (2)
Not before 1: 30am
Y. Putintseva v S. Halep (4)
R. Nadal (1) v P. Carreno Busta (27)
From 8: 00am
E. Svitolina (5) v G. Muguruza
D. Medvedev (4) v A. Popyrin
Margaret Court Arena
From 00: 00am
C. Giorgi v A. Kerber (17)
B. Bencic (6) v A. Kontaveit (28)
Not before 3: 00am
T. Fritz (29) v D. Thiem (5)
From 8: 00am
F. Verdasco v A. Zverev (7)
Z. Diyas v K. Bertens (9)
Melbourne Arena
From 00: 00am
M. Bahrami/F. Santoro v W. Ferreira/G. Ivanisevic (legends match)
Not before 2: 00am
G. Monfils (10) v E. Gulbis
E. Mertens (16) v C. Bellis
Not before 7: 50am
N. Kyrgios (23) v K. Khachanov (16)
1573 Arena
From 00: 00am
J. Duckworth/M. Polmans v W. Koolhof (5)/N. Mektic (5)
Not before 1: 30am
D. Vekic (19) v I. Swiatek
D. Goffin (11) v A. Rublev (17)
I. Swiatek/L. Kubot v E. Perez/L. Saville
Court 3
From 00: 00am
D. Jurak/N. Stojanovic v M. Inglis/K. McPhee
A. Barty/J. Goerges v T. Babos (2)/K. Mladenovic (2)
Not before 2: 30am
S. Johnson/S. Querrey v J. Murray (14)/N. Skupski (14)
D. Hantuchova/M. Navratilova v J. Dokic/D. Safina (legends match)
Not before 6: 30am
J. Isner (19) v S. Wawrinka (15)