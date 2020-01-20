Australian Open 2020 Day 2 schedule- Tuesday’s Order of Play

The first Grand Slam of the year is underway as the greats take on the epic two week challenge to win the coveted Norman Brooks Challenge Cup or the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 2.

Australian Open Day 2 schedule

All UK time. All times approximate – subject to change

Matches including selected seeded and selected unseeded players

Rod Laver Arena

From midnight GMT

K.Mladenovic v K. Pliskova (2)

D. Vekic (19) v M. Sharapova

R. Nadal (1) v H. Dellien

Not before 8.00am GMT

D. Medvedev (4) v F. Tiafoe

E. Cocciaretto v A. Kerber (17)

Melbourne Arena

From midnight GMT

M. Keys (10) v D Kasatkina

D. Dzumhur v S. Wawrinka (15)

Not before 5.00am GMT

A. Popryin v J Tsonga (28)

Not before 8.00am GMT

N. Kyrgios (23) v L. Sonego

Margaret Court Arena

From midnight GMT

B. Bencic (6) v A. Schmiedlova

A. Mannarino v D. Thiem (5)

A. Tomljanovic v A. Sevastova (31)

Not before 8.00am GMT

J. Brady v S. Halep (4)

M. Cecchinato v A. Zverev (7)

1573 Arena

From 11.30pm GMT

J. Konta (12) v O. Jabeur

R. Opelka v F. Fognini (12)

E. Gulbis v F. Auger-Aliassime (20)

E. Svitolina (5) v. K. Boulter

Not before 5.00am GMT

G. Monfils (10) v Y. Lu

C. Suárez Navarro v A. Sabalenka (11)

Court 3

From 11.30pm GMT

I. Begu v K. Bertens (9)

Not before 5.00am GMT

D. Goffin (11) v J. Chardy

E. Mertens (16) v D Kovinic

Court 8

From 11.30pm GMT

D. Schwartzman (14) v L. Harris

A. Riske (18) v Y. Wang

Not before 5.00am GMT

J. Isner (19) v T. Monteiro

A. Sharma v A. Kontaveit (28)

A. Pavlyuchenkova (30) v N. Stokanovic

Court 10

Not before 5.00am GMT

H. Gaston v J. Munar

K. Pliskova v H. Watson

Court 13

From 11.30pm GMT

K. Juvan v D. Yastremska (23)

F. Lopez v R. Bautista Agut (9)

B. Pera v E. Rybakina (29)

J. Kovalik v P. Carreno Busta (27)

Not before 5.00am GMT

K. Flipkens v K. Muchcova (20)

T. Fritz (29) v T. Griekspoor

Court 15

From 11.30pm GMT

F. Ferro v A. Van Uytvanck

K. Edmund v D. Lajovic (24)

Not before 5.00am GMT

P. Herbert v C. Norrie

Court 19

From 11.30pm GMT

M Cilic v C. Moutet

L. Giustino v M. Raonic (32)

M. Vilella Martinez v K. Khachanov (16)

A. Anisimova (21) v Z. Diyas

Not before 5.00am GMT

C. O’Connell v A. Rublev (17)

Court 22

From 11.30pm GMT

B. Paire (21) v C. Stebe

D. Collins (26) v V Diatchenko

Not before 5.00am GMT

I. Karlovic v V Pospisil

I. Ivashka v K. Anderson