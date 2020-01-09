Australian man whose uninsured home was destroyed in fires wins £500,000 on lottery

A bushfire victim whose uninsured family home was destroyed has become a millionaire after using his wife’s lucky numbers in the Australian lottery.

The man, from Mount Cotton in Queensland, said the timing of the win was “impeccable” after recently losing his family home in the fires that continue to ravage New South Wales and other areas across the country.

The Redlands resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said all that was left of his family’s home was a “few charred teacups”.

He said: “We didn’t know if we would ever be able to rebuild but now we definitely can!

“This is amazing. I can’t get over it.”

He was informed of his win, worth about £525,000, after being contacted by a lottery official. Oblivious to his good fortune, he was already at work.

He told the official: “Did I win one million dollars?

“Am I seeing things? Is this real?

“I can’t wait to go home and give my wife a big kiss and a cuddle!”

He had used his wife’s “special numbers” on the ticket: “They’ve delivered in a big way.”

The winner purchased his winning entry online at thelott.com, Australia’s official lotteries.

Across Australia, at least 25 people have been killed and 2,000 homes destroyed by the blazes with the fires expected to rage for another three to four months.