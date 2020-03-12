The Australian Grand Prix has been postponed following McLaren’s withdrawal from the Formula One season opener after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.

The decision was taken following a crisis two-hour summit involving F1’s hierarchy, its governing body, the FIA, and a number of the sport’s team principals in Melbourne, the BBC and Sky Television Association have reported.

Motorsport.com quoted sources saying a majority of the teams were unhappy to continue and the governing FIA would accept the decision.

There has yet been no official confirmation from F1 or the sport’s governing body the FIA.

F1’s move follows the tide of the sporting world after a series of events were cancelled or delayed on Thursday in response to the deadly disease which has claimed more than 4,600 lives.

McLaren chiefs told governing body FIA of their decision to pull out late on Thursday night, barely 24 hours before practice was due to start in Melbourne.

The person in question was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms, according to McLaren, and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities in Melbourne.

Team chiefs informed the governing FIA of the decision to withdraw from Sunday’s race on Thursday, a day before practice is due to start at Albert Park.

The positive test at McLaren follows four crew members of fellow Formula One team Haas being quarantined due to the outbreak.

“The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities,” McLaren said in a statement.

“The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine. The team is cooperating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis.”

Lewis Hamilton is baffled that the F1 hasn’t taken precautions surrounding the coronavirus days out from the Melbourne GP. (Getty) (Getty)

Mercedes driver and reigning F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton had earlier questioned why the race was going ahead when so many other sporting events around the world were being cancelled or closing doors to fans.

“I am really very very surprised that we’re here,” Hamilton said on the opening day of the four-day event.

“I think it’s great that we have races but for me it’s shocking that we’re all sitting in this room.

“So many fans (are) already here today. It seems like the rest of the world is reacting probably a little bit late (to the virus) yet Formula One continues to go on.

“It’s a concern for the people here. It’s quite a big circus that is coming. It’s definitely concerning for me.”

