australian-firefighters-may-have-turned-the-tide-on-brushfires

January 12, 2020 | 4: 05pm

Firefighters battling raging brushfires in Australia say they may have finally turned the tables on the blaze thanks to cooler weather and milder winds.

“This fire took a major run about seven or eight days ago, and with the weather changing now, the weather settling down, the fire has settled down,” said Dale McLean, a firefighter in New South Wales. “The fire behavior has changed, so we’re able to get in front of the fire now, get on the offensive.”

With the change in the weather expected to hold in the next week, the firefighters said they hope to make progress for the first time in months.

The brushfires have raged since October, fueled by high winds and scorching temperatures. The flames have killed 28 people, scorched more than 25 million acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes.

The fires have also devastated the country’s wildlife, killing more than 1 billion animals.

It has been Australia’s most destructive fire season ever.

“There has been a deep scar in the landscape that has been left right across our country,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday. “But I am also very mindful, as is the government, of the very real scars that will be there for quite a period of time to come for those who’ve been exposed to the trauma of these brushfires.”

With AP