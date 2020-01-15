australian-couple-flies-nazi-flag-outside-their-home,-sparking-calls-for-a-ban

January 14, 2020 | 10: 23pm

An Australian couple have touched off a fierce debate Down Under after deciding to fly a Nazi flag outside their home, a report said.

The couple — who have not been identified — hoisted the flag that features swastikas and an iron cross, among other Nazi symbols, on their property in the town of Beulah, about four hours north of Melbourne, the Age reported.

Disconcerted neighbors have alerted police, who are investigating if any laws have been broken by displaying the flag.

The chairman of the country’s Anti-Defamation Commission, Dr. Dvir Abramovich, told the newspaper he will call on the State Parliament to pass legislation that bans displaying Nazi symbols in public.

“The flying of the Nazi flag in the skies of our nation is like plunging a dagger in the heart of Holocaust survivors and spitting in the face of the Diggers who fought to defeat Hitler and his genocidal regime,” Abramovich told the newspaper.