australian-bushfires:-sydney-opera-house-pays-tribute-to-firefighters

January 11, 2020 | 9: 28am

Images taken during the ongoing bushfire crisis are projected on the sails of the Sydney Opera House. Getty Images

The sails of the Sydney Opera House glowed Saturday night with images of the heroic firefighters who have been battling fierce blazes across the country.

The projections were a tribute to the firefighters and communities who have suffered through the crisis. One image showed a woman hugging a volunteer firefighter, while another was of a sign which read: “Thank You firies.”

But even as cooler temperatures and rainfall eased conditions in fire-ravaged communities, a firefighter was killed.

Since October, 28 people have been killed in the worst fire season on record. Strong winds — Friday saw gusts over 60 mph — and searing temperatures have fanned flames across the country, burning more than 25.5 million acres, an area roughly the size of South Korea, has burned.

“We are lighting the Opera House sails to show our collective support for everyone affected by these devastating fires and to express our deepest gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers for their incredible efforts and courage,” Opera House chief executive Louise Herron told the Syndey Morning Herald.

“As difficult circumstances continue, we want to send a message of hope and strength to the people of Australia.”

Conditions eased Saturday after a brutal night for firefighters. Authorities said cooler temperatures and calmer winds expected over the coming days could help firefighters step up defenses against the huge blazes still burning.

Still, a firefighter was killed in Victoria state, near Alpine National Park.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that a Forest Fire Management Victoria firefighter from Parks Victoria has been involved in an incident while working on a fire in the Omeo area resulting in a fatality,” tweeted Chris Hardman, the Chief Fire Officer, Forest Fire Management Victoria.

With Post wires