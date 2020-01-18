australian-bushfires-prompt-$11,000-fine-for-drivers-tossing-lit-cigarettes

Australian drivers can expect to be fined up to $11,000 (£5,800) if they are caught tossing cigarettes out of their cars during total fire bans.

The new punishment came into effect on Friday in New South Wales and similarly applies to passengers, who will be charged $1,320 (£700), ABC News reports.

It will be enforced during periods when people are prohibited from lighting any fires out in the open or engaging in any activities which may spark one.

The new penalty comes amid the ongoing bushfire crisis which has seen swathes of the country decimated, dozens killed and hundreds of millions of animals wiped out.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service Association President Brian McDonough applauded the government’s crackdown.

More than 200 people were caught tossing lit cigarettes from their vehicles in the south-eastern state last year, a government press release said.

Mr McDonough said: ‘This reckless behaviour puts the safety of firefighting volunteers at risk.

‘I hope this move makes people think very carefully about the consequences of their actions next time they go to discard a lit cigarette.’

The new regime will also see offenders given 10 demerit points on their licence.

When a ban isn’t in effect they will only have five added – although it remains unclear what monetary sum will have to be forfeited.

New South Wales has been particularly devastated by the bushfires this season.

More than 800 million of animals killed in the blazes are estimated to have been perished in New South Wales alone, according to an ecologist at The University of Sydney.

The fires began in September 2019 and are expected to continue for at least the next few weeks, though heavy rain this week offered some reprieve.