australian-bushfires:-death-toll-continues-to-rise







A helicopter tackles a wildfire in East Gippsland, Victoria state, Australia. Credit: State Government of Victoria via AP Navy ships plucked hundreds of people from beaches and tens of thousands were urged to flee before hot weather and strong winds in the forecast worsen Australia's already-devastating wildfires. Thousands of tourists fled Australia's wildfire-ravaged eastern coast Thursday ahead of worsening conditions as the military started to evacuate people trapped on the shore further south. (Copernicus Sentinel Imagery via AP) In this satellite image released by Copernicus Sentinel imagery, 2020 twitter page dated Dec. 31, 2019, shows wildfires burning across Australia. (Copernicus Sentinel Imagery via AP) In this satellite image released by Copernicus Sentinel Imagery, 2020 twitter page acquired Dec. 31, 2019, shows wildfires across South Australia. (Copernicus Sentinel Imagery via AP) This Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 photo provided by State Government of Victoria shows wildfires in East Gippsland, Victoria state, Australia. Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most-populous states trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions Tuesday, Dec. 31, and were feared to have destroyed many properties and caused fatalities. (State Government of Victoria via AP) This Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 photo provided by State Government of Victoria shows wildfires in East Gippsland, Victoria state, Australia. Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most-populous states trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions Tuesday, Dec. 31, and were feared to have destroyed many properties and caused fatalities. (State Government of Victoria via AP) In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 photo provided by State Government of Victoria, a helicopter tackles a wildfire in East Gippsland, Victoria state, Australia. Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most-populous states trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions Tuesday, Dec. 31, and were feared to have destroyed many properties and caused fatalities. (State Government of Victoria via AP) This Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 photo provided by State Government of Victoria shows wildfires in East Gippsland, Victoria state, Australia. Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most-populous states trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions Tuesday, Dec. 31, and were feared to have destroyed many properties and caused fatalities. (State Government of Victoria via AP) EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT – A dead Kangaroo is seen in Sarsfield, East Gippsland, Victoria, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most-populous states trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions Tuesday and were feared to have destroyed many properties and caused fatalities. (James Ross/AAP Images via AP) A fire is extinguished behind a house in Mollymook, New south Wales, Australia, Tuesday, Derc. 31, 2019. Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most-populous states have trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions, destroyed many properties and caused at least two fatalities. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Channel 9, Channel 7 via AP) In this image made from video, an aerial scene shows fires burning in East Grippsland, Victoria state, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most-populous states Tuesday trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions, destroyed many properties. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Channel 7, Channel 9 via AP) A burnt-out residence is seen in Sarsfield, East Gippsland, Victoria, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most-populous states trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions Tuesday and were feared to have destroyed many properties and caused fatalities. (James Ross/AAP Images via AP) In this image made from video, an aerial scene shows fires burning in Bundoora, Victoria state, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. New Year's Eve fireworks in Australia's capital and other cities have been canceled as the wildfire danger worsens in oppressive summer heat, and pressure was building for Sydney's iconic celebrations to be similarly scrapped. Thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney, further diminishing Australia's iconic marsupial, while the fire danger accelerated Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 in the country's east as temperatures soared.

A total of 20 people have died as bushfires continue to tear through parts of Australia.

New South Wales has been the worst-affected state, where fires have burned more than 9.9 million acres of land.

Thousands have been forced to flee and seek shelter, while more than 1,300 homes have been destroyed.

Among the dead are three volunteer firefighters. A week-long state of emergency is in force.







Smoke and wildfire rage behind Lake Conjola, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Thousands of tourists fled Australia’s wildfire-ravaged eastern coast Thursday ahead of worsening conditions as the military started to evacuate people trapped on the shore further south. (Robert Oerlemans via AP)

In the town of Mallacoota, on the Victoria coast, 1,000 people have been evacuated by the Australian navy after becoming trapped when bushfires encircled the town.

Some 4,000 residents and tourists had fled to the beach on Monday night as the fires closed in.

Strong winds and high temperatures are forecast for the weekend, with officials warning of “widespread extreme fire danger”.

On Friday, traffic was gridlocked in many affected areas as people fled and firefighters escorted convoys of evacuees to safety.

Andrew Crisp, emergency management commissioner for Victoria, urged people to leave as soon as possible.

“It is forecast we will see dry thunderstorms coming across the state and the potential of lightning strikes,” he said.

“This is your opportunity to get out. It is not just the fires we know [about]. It is the new fires that might start today.”







In this satellite image released by Copernicus Sentinel imagery, 2020 twitter page dated Dec. 31, 2019, shows wildfires burning across Australia. (Copernicus Sentinel Imagery via AP)

