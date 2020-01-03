australian-bushfires:-death-toll-continues-to-rise

A total of 20 people have died as bushfires continue to tear through parts of Australia.
New South Wales has been the worst-affected state, where fires have burned more than 9.9 million acres of land.
Thousands have been forced to flee and seek shelter, while more than 1,300 homes have been destroyed.
Among the dead are three volunteer firefighters. A week-long state of emergency is in force.
In the town of Mallacoota, on the Victoria coast, 1,000 people have been evacuated by the Australian navy after becoming trapped when bushfires encircled the town.
Some 4,000 residents and tourists had fled to the beach on Monday night as the fires closed in.
Strong winds and high temperatures are forecast for the weekend, with officials warning of “widespread extreme fire danger”.
On Friday, traffic was gridlocked in many affected areas as people fled and firefighters escorted convoys of evacuees to safety.
Andrew Crisp, emergency management commissioner for Victoria, urged people to leave as soon as possible.
“It is forecast we will see dry thunderstorms coming across the state and the potential of lightning strikes,” he said.
“This is your opportunity to get out. It is not just the fires we know [about]. It is the new fires that might start today.”
