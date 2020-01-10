Australia wildfires: minister donates £9,000 to koala charity as he asks for change in international development funding regulations

Zac Goldsmith has given his £9,000 MP winding-up fee to an Australian koala charity as he calls for an overhaul of the International Development fund to allow the UK to donate to countries in crisis.

At present, the government can only donate through Dfid to countries on a UN-approved list, so our aid fund cannot be used to give help to Australia.

The enrironment and international development minister told The Telegraph: “The rules are not national – they are international, and harder to change. There are all kinds of things wrong with them.

“For example if a reasonably well off Caribbean country is destroyed by hurricanes, we cannot step in unless it was eligible for ODA before the disaster – even though the disaster itself might have plunged the place into desperate poverty. I would like the rules around emergencies to be completely changed, and have been pushing for that.”

He revealed that he has given the fee Members of Parliament are given if they lose their seats to Wires, an Australian charity which is rescuing animals, including koalas, from the wildfires.