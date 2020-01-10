Australia wildfires: minister donates £9,000 to koala charity as he asks for change in international development funding regulations

Zac Goldsmith has given his £9,000 MP winding-up fee to an Australian koala charity as he calls for an overhaul of the International Development fund to allow the UK to donate to countries in crisis.
At present, the government can only donate through Dfid to countries on a UN-approved list, so our aid fund cannot be used to give help to Australia.
The enrironment and international development minister told The Telegraph: “The rules are not national – they are international, and harder to change. There are all kinds of things wrong with them.
“For example if a reasonably well off Caribbean country is destroyed by hurricanes, we cannot step in unless it was eligible for ODA before the disaster – even though the disaster itself might have plunged the place into desperate poverty. I would like the rules around emergencies to be completely changed, and have been pushing for that.”
He revealed that he has given the fee Members of Parliament are given if they lose their seats to Wires, an Australian charity which is rescuing animals, including koalas, from the wildfires.
Australia is burning.
Over a billion animals have died, including 30% of the entire koala population in the mid-north coast of New South Wales.
Once the fires clear, we need to restore what is lost. Help @WWF_Australia by donating here. #AustraliaBushfires
— WWF-UK (@wwf_uk) January 7, 2020
British people, stricken by the images of singed kangaroos and koalas, have given almost half a million pounds to the WWF fire relief fund after the organisation launched an emergency appeal.
WWF-UK Executive Director of Supporter Income and Engagement Michael Dent said: ‘‘This week, WWF-UK launched an emergency appeal to help raise funds for Australia – where the bushfire crisis continues to cause devastation for families, homes, wildlife and habitats.
“In only a matter of days, WWF-UK has raised nearly £450k through a dedicated appeal which will make a massive difference in helping to restore vital habitats for wildlife. We are so grateful for this outpouring of support from the UK public.”
Their scientists and conservationists will be helping restore homes for koalas and other wildlife, planting the first 10,000 trees urgently needed in koala habitats.
A small team of British specialists has been sent by Foreign Office to assist their Australian counterparts, including a Naval officer, fire specialists and an NHS medical specialist in trauma.
On the deployment, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “Australia is one of our strongest and oldest friends and we are utterly distraught about the devastation caused by these catastrophic bushfires – including the tragic loss of life and of precious biodiversity.
“Despite being on opposite sides of the world, our bond is a close one, and we will do all that is possible to help them respond to and recover from this tragic situation.”
The Foreign Office indicated that in coming days and weeks, world-leading British specialists in relief and conservation will be sent according to need.
British universities are also working to mitigate the damage from the fires. The University of Oxford is working with Australian academics on a project to determine the impact of human-caused climate change on the bushfires. The results of this will be revealed in coming weeks.
The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland is also supporting the Australian koala population, taking part in a breeding programme. Conservationists have been breeding koalas at Edinburgh zoo in the hope they can supplement the wild population.
A UK helicopter pilot has been working with Australian naval forces to rescue people and animals from hard-to-reach areas.
Thirty-five year old Lieutenant Commander Nick Grimmer, from Great Yarmouth, is on exchange with the Royal Australian Navy’s 808 Squadron, flying MRH90 helicopters.
“The scale of the fires are phenomenal and the devastation is truly horrific,” he said.
“At times it seems the entire horizon is on fire with flames up to 50 or 60 feet high.”
As well as people, he has been rescuing pets, wildlife and livestock. However, the naval officer said that some scenes had been devastating, adding: “I’m an animal lover and seeing the impact on wildlife is heart-breaking – all too often we are seeing dead animals who have succumbed to the fires in fields we are landing in.”