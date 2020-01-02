Australia is burning – but why are the bushfires so bad?

Australia is no stranger to wildfires, but this season has been unprecedented in scale and intensity – and the summer is far from over.

So far at least 17 people have died in blazes that have swept the country, more than 1,200 homes have been destroyed and 5.5 million hectares (13.5 million acres) of land has been burnt.

So what has caused the blazes which have devastated huge swathes of the country?

Why are the fires so bad?

Australia’s deadly fires have been fuelled by a combination of extreme heat, prolonged drought and strong winds.

The country is in the grip of a heatwave, with record-breaking temperatures over the last three months. In mid-December the nation saw the hottest day in history – the average temperature was 41.9 degrees Celsius.