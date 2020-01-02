australia-fires:-get-out-now,-thousands-of-tourists-told-as-firefighters-admit-they-can’t-stop-horror-blazes

Thousands of tourists in fire-ravaged coastal communities in Australia have been told to leave in less than 48 hours in the “largest evacuation of people out of the region ever” as authorities prepare for worsening conditions this weekend.

Fire services admitted they are struggling to extinguish or even control blazes as a heatwave on Saturday is expected to fan deadly bushfires that already ripped through the Australia’s southeast on New Year’s Eve. At least eight people died and holidaymakers have been left stranded in seaside towns ringed by flames.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service declared a “tourist leave zone” on Thursday that stretches about 124 miles from the popular holiday spot of Bateman’s Bay along the usually picturesque southeast coast to the neighbouring state of Victoria, where people are also being urged to evacuate fire-threatened areas.

Visitors are being warned to leave before Saturday, which is forecast to bring gusting winds and temperatures above 40C (104F).

That weather will create dangerous fire conditions that officials say will be as bad – if not worse – than Tuesday, Australia’s deadliest day of fires in a bushfire crisis that has lasted for months.