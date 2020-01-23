australia-bushfires:-water-bombing-plane-‘crashes’-while-fighting-blaze-as-canberra-airport-closed

A water tanker plane tackling Australia’s bushfires has reportedly crashed as soaring temperatures and strong winds stoked out-of-control blazes in the country’s southeast.

The New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service said it was investigating the incident involving Large Air Tanker (LAT) flying in the state’s Snowy Monaro region.

“Local ground crews indicate the aircraft may have crashed,” the fire service said in a statement. “A number of helicopters are in the area carrying out a search.”

The ABC reported that it “understands” the plane has crashed.

The fire service did not immediately respond to requests for further detail. Local media reported that the aircaft was a C130 waterbomber and that it was working near a large fire in a national park.