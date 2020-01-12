australia-bushfires:-scott-morrison-admits-regret-over-his-response-to-fires-and-promises-inquiry

Australia’s prime minister has admitted that he regrets his response to bushfires that have ravaged his country and will propose an inquiry into the handling of the blazes.

Another firefighter died on Saturday – taking the death toll for the fires that have been raging in Australia for nearly three months to 28. Two thousand homes have been destroyed and millions of acres of land have been scorched with a catastrophic effect on wildlife.

Scott Morrison said he would propose a powerful judicial inquiry, known as the Royal Commission, into the handling of the fires.

“There is obviously a need for a national review of the response,” Mr Morrison said in an interview with ABC.

Asked whether it should be a Royal Commission, Mr Morrison said, “I think that is what would be necessary and I will be taking a proposal through the cabinet to that end, but it must be done with consultations with the states and territories.”