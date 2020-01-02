australia-bushfires:-how-a-19-year-old-and-her-father-successfully-defended-their-home-from-flames

The crackling and thunder of the fire was deafening, the air was thick with smoke and an ominous red glow shrouded everything as 19-year-old India McDonell and her father Shaun fought desperately to save their property in Goongerah, a rural hamlet in Victoria, Australia.
Ms McDonell captured some of the five-hour battle on her GoPro. The video provides her perspective battling one of the blazes ravaging Australia, showing flames within arm’s length of her home as she uses a leaking fire hose to fight back.
“The hose is burnt!” she cries out at one point. While her father is a firefighter, India had not received any formal training.
That didn’t stop her from facing down conditions she described as “absolute hell” as the two of them managed to save their property. Goongerah, 100km west of the now world-famous Mallacoota, is home to about 60 people.
The hamlet is still cut off, with fallen trees blocking the way in and out.
On social media, Ms MacDonell wrote: “It looks like the end of the world up here. Now that the fires have passed Goongerah and we’re not under attack, we are now dealing with a sense of being trapped.”
“The whole town is a complete mess, so so so much is burnt and every few minutes you can hear more and more trees falling in the distance, it’s very loud and haunting,” she wrote.
It’s not known when access to Goongerah will be restored.
Ms MacDonell told 9News they have no electricity or phone reception as telephone lines are down, and the family are using a generator to provide light and WiFi – the only thing connecting them to the outside world.
Late on Thursday night Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews declared a Bushfire ‘State of Disaster’ in six council areas across East Gippsland and the Alpine regions – the first time a declaration on that scale has been made in the state’s history.
In New South Wales, Australian Broadcasting Corporation journalist Liv Casben, who has previously worked for the BBC and Scottish TV channels, reported from her own home town as fires ravaged it.
“Snapping photos of the town I grew up in that was now under siege. The sound of sirens screamed through the streets. The fire ripped across the back of Nelligen through Runnyford and the top of Batemans Bay,” she wrote for the ABC Online.
“In Batemans Bay, we head to the water with hundreds more. For many this has become their only option. I interview a man on holiday from Sydney with his young family.
“His wife is in the back seat with their baby. I offer them smoke masks. We hear gas cylinders exploding in the distance.”
There are hundreds of thousands more stories of survival.
In Bateman’s Bay alone 31,000 people were left without power. Elsewhere, evacuations on an unprecedented scale are underway.
With the two hottest months of the year ahead, much of Australia is facing a dire struggle in the weeks to come.