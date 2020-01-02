australia-bushfires-have-killed-nearly-a-billion-animals,-ecologists-say

January 2, 2020 | 10: 42am

Nearly half a billion animals have been wiped out in the raging Australia bushfires, according to experts who fear that number is far worse.

Ecologists from the University of Sydney estimate 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles have been killed since September, news.com.au reported.

The fires have ravaged highly populated areas including New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland and killed at least 17 people.

At least 30 percent of the nation’s roughly 80,000 koalas — which are slow-moving and eat leaves off oil-rich and highly flammable eucalyptus trees — have been killed in the infernos, officials said.

Disturbing photos have emerged of charred koalas, dead cockatoos and kangaroos desperately fleeing burning brush.

One local journalist, Isobel Roe, posted a video on Twitter showing a bird mimicking the sound of an emergency vehicle.

Mark Graham, an ecologist with the Nature Conservation Council, told parliament that the actual animal death toll is likely much higher.

“The fires have burned so hot and so fast that there has been significant mortality of animals in the trees, but there is such a big area now that is still on fire and still burning that we will probably never find the bodies,” he said.

A horse tries to run away from bushfires in Australia Getty Images

The devastating blazes have been fueled by record-high temperatures and enduring droughts. New South Wales has been the worst-affected state, with more than 9.9 million acres burned, according to the BBC.