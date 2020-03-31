aussie-tennis-star-‘on-house-arrest’-in-spain

Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur has updated fans on how his life is tracking along, forced to remain indoors during the coronavirus lockdown in Spain.

De Minaur is currently locked down in Alicante, a port city on the south-eastern coast of Spain, after he made the decision to visit family when the Indian Wells tournament was postponed earlier in March.

Only days into his visit, the Spanish government closed its borders due to the rapid rise of infection cases, leaving the 21-year-old with nowhere else to go but to stay put.

Spain’s total number of coronavirus cases has already exceeded 85,000 with over 7,000 confirmed deaths.

Admitting he started to lose it after just two days, the Aussie tennis star has taken to the popular social media app ‘TikTok’ to keep himself entertained during the tough period.

“Obviously I’ve been alone, so I’ve had to make new friends,” De Minaur said.

“I probably lost my head on day two. I’ve got sisters and they decided It would be a good idea to do ‘TikTok’

“In apartment buildings and blocks, at 8pm everyone goes out and gives a round of applause for all the people that are working on the front line.

“It doesn’t just affect you. The people you could infect, your loved ones and people close by, there’s only one way to make this stop and it’s to try flatten the curve and not get infected.

“You can do that by just staying at home, it’s as simple as that.”