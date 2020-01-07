aussie-star’s-humiliating-diana-encounter

Rhonda Burchmore has opened up about the mortifying moment she fell on her “ae” in front of Princess Diana.

The show business veteran is one of the stars on Channel 10’s I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! and she opened up to fellow camp mates about her royal slip-up.

“I actually met her five, six times,” Burchmore said about Diana, who passed away in 1997.

The people’s princess, as she was affectionately known, was a big fan of dancing and in particular tap dancing, Burchmore said.

“I performed for Di twice … When she came out to Australia and then in London (when I was) doing shows over there,” she said.

media_camera Princess Diana and Prince Charles toured Australia in 1983.

When Burchmore was part of the stage show Hot Shoe Shuffle, she was invited to perform in front of the royals inside “one of those fancy, fancy ballrooms”.

“I put the shoes on, came in and did Everything Old Is New Again,” the Aussie entertainer said. But not long into her performance, Burchmore slipped and fell “on my ae”.

“I skidded on a bit of old something that was left over from lunch,” she said. “And Di peed her pants!”

The other members of the royal family were not as entertained though.

“The rest of them, it wasn’t amusing, it was not amusing,” Burchmore said. “(Princess Diana) was like a bird that was caught in a cage. You knew that she could be one of the girls.”

media_camera Rhonda Burchmore rehearsing Hot Shoe Shuffle in 1993.

This isn’t the first time Princess Diana’s been mentioned in the I’m a Celeb jungle. Her former butler, Paul Burrell, was a contestant on the Channel 10 show in 2018 when psychic medium John Edward seemingly channelled the late Princess during a reading.

