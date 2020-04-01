aussie-sports-stars-bring-out-their-april-fools-jokes

Six-time Australian Open champion Dylan Alcott and AFLW star Tayla Harris have led the way with this year’s April Fools jokes.

Alcott who’s both an Australian wheelchair tennis and basketball player, fooled fans on social media when he announced he would take up rugby with the Paralympics being pushed back a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Very excited today to announce that due to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics being pushed back to 2021, I have decided to pick up a third sport and will now compete in Wheelchair Rugby in Tokyo as well as tennis,” Alcott said on twitter.

In case of Harris, she was forced to clear up her April Fools joke after she announced she was retiring from the AFLW.

“Coronatime has got me thinking a lot… I’ve decided that I will be retiring from AFLW and will dedicate my time to being a stay at home mum for my two-and-a-half year old,” Harris said.

“Hope you all understand this tough decision.”

The Carlton star’s own mother commented on the original twitter post, prompting Harris to make the announcement that it was simply an April Fools joke.