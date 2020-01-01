aussie-reality-star’s-sudden-death

Micah Downey, who starred in Channel 7’s reality show Bride and Prejudice, passed away suddenly over the weekend, his ex-fiancee has revealed.

Milly Johnson, who appeared on the show with Downey when the pair were a couple, took to Instagram to share the news that the 26-year-old died on Saturday.

“It is so sad & unbelievably surreal that I am making this post,” Johnson wrote under an image of Downey with a guitar.

Johnson revealed that the father of two died on Saturday, December 28.

“I am struggling to put into words how sad and heartbreaking this is,” Johnson continued.

“I just hope he is at peace wherever he is and that he will always be watching over his babies. A bad, bad dream. I can’t believe you’re not here. Rest in Peace Micah.”

In a statement, Channel 7 said: “The team at Bride & Prejudice is devastated by the news of the loss of Micah Downey. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Fellow participants from the show’s most recent season, as well as previous season’s also took to social media to share tributes to Downey.

“We love you so much, Milly,” co-star Tori Ciseau said on Instagram.

“We will always be there for you no matter what you need. Micah will be watching over you and your boys, always remember that.”

“Sorry for your loss,” Seyat Abazovski, from the show’s second season, commented. “Wish you all the best.”

Downey and Johnson shared a son, Julian, with another baby on the way.

The couple appeared on the third season of the reality show in an attempt to convince Milly’s mother to approve of their relationship, but made the decision to break up while filming.

Johnson revealed on Instagram afterwards that the couple “rarely spoke” and that Downey had moved back to America.

“We had been on and off for sometime,” Johnson told her 28,000 Instagram followers, addressing the split.

“I loved him. He is the father to my son and baby on the way. It was such a hard decision to make not only breaking off the wedding but also breaking up with Micah for the last time. Everything I hoped and dreamed for just came crashing down.”

Downey’s cause of death has not been revealed.

