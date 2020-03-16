Aussie racing prodigy’s world turned upside down

Australia’s Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo didn’t manage a single lap of Albert Park over the weekend, but a young countryman who hopes to follow in his footsteps at least made it onto the track.

Oscar Piastri is an 18-year-old from Melbourne about to embark on his maiden season of F3, and his first as part of the Renault Sport Academy, that will hopefully take him all the way to the top of Formula One.

Having never driven the Albert Park circuit before, Piastri got to turn a few laps in a Renault road car last week.

“Wednesday was fun for me, I did some hot laps in the Renault Megane around the track,” Piastri told Wide World of Sports.

“That was my first time around Albert Park, and it was more laps than most people got to do last week unfortunately.

“Obviously it was disappointing for everyone to have the weekend cut short but it was totally understandable.”

The Australian Grand Prix was to have been a big opportunity for Piastri, a chance to watch Renault drivers Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon up close, learning exactly what it takes to compete in F1.

Oscar Piastri during testing in Bahrain. (FotoFormulaK)

The cancellation of the race on Friday morning put an early end to those plans, but regardless, Piastri took plenty away from the week.

“I learned a lot about the commitments that the drivers have during a race week,” he said.

“It was interesting to see for someone like Daniel Ricciardo, the amount of media stuff he had to do, there’s a lot more to F1 than just driving the car.

“It was an eye-opening experience to see how much happens before the cars actually get on the track.”

Piastri joined the Renault academy in January, a reward for winning the Formula Renault Eurocup in 2019, when he won seven of the 19 races.

Oscar Piastri. (FotoFormulaK)

That’s earned him a drive with reigning champions Prema Racing in this season’s F3 championship, although exactly when that will begin is very much unknown.

The season had been due to start in Bahrain later this week, but that race has already been cancelled, and the second and third rounds, scheduled for Holland and Spain, are also in doubt.

“For everyone it’s just a massive waiting game now,” Piastri said.

“I can only go off the rumours, and some of the rumours have the season being delayed until June, but I’ve got no idea when we might start.

“It’s just a matter of waiting to see how things play out, hoping we can start soon, and being ready to go when the season does start.”

Oscar Piastri is hoping to follow Daniel Ricciardo into Formula One. (Getty)

Being ready to go is actually a little more complicated than it sounds, given Piastri is currently in Melbourne, while his Prema Racing team is based in Italy, one of the hotspots for coronavirus.

The teenager is currently not even permitted to return to his boarding school in England, where he’s due to complete his final year exams in just a few months.

“At the moment I’m actually not allowed back to boarding school because of the travel I’ve been doing. It’s a difficult situation, but it looks like I’ll be staying in Australia for a while now, which is nice,” he said.

“It might be the longest stay I’ve had in Australia for a few years, so we may as well look on the bright side.

“I got here last Monday and got to spend a bit of time with the family, and it looks like I’ll get to spend a lot more time with them now!”

Piastri acknowledges that the F3 car will be a big step up from Formula Renault, noting that over the same track an F3 car would be about 7-10 seconds a lap quicker.

But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have high expectations for this season.

“I think fighting for the championship definitely isn’t out of the question. I’m in a really good spot with Prema, they’re the reigning F3 champions, and I had some success last year myself,” he said.

“As long as I work hard and learn as much as I can as quickly as I can there’s no reason I can’t be up the front somewhere.”

Another Australian star, Mark Webber, is also lending a hand, with Piastri signing with the sports management company run by the nine-time grand prix winner and his wife Ann.

Oscar Piastri has signed with Mark Webber’s management company. (AAP)

“Mark has a lot of experience in motorsport, in a lot of different categories, and he knows a lot of people as well, which is massively important for my career,” Piastri said.

“He’s got a lot of knowledge from his own career, so obviously I can ask him racing questions as well.”

With the vast resources of Renault behind him, Piastri can tap into the experience of the F1 race team, learning from not just the drivers but the engineers and technical staff.

He’s already spent a day in the team’s F1 simulator, something he expects to do more of once school is out of the way.

“I spent some time in the F1 simulator earlier this year, which was awesome. And if anyone says it wasn’t awesome they’re in the wrong sport!” he said.

“They’ve got a massive gym, so I can get stuck in the physical training, and there’s also the mental preparation as well.”

Oscar Piastri in action during a test session in Bahrain. (FotoFormulaK)

While joining the Reanault Academy eases the considerable financial burden on competing in F3, Piastri says it doesn’t increase the expectations on him.

“To be honest I don’t think so. Obviously I’m trying to reach Formula One, and that means I’ve got to be winning races, whether I’m part of the academy or not,” he said.

“The goals that I set myself are probably higher than Renault’s expectations, so I don’t really feel any added pressure.

“But their support is so crucial in hopefully making it to F1.”