auschwitz-untold:-in-colour-shows-survivors-reveal-hell-of-camp-in-groundbreaking-documentary

Channel 4 has marked 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz with a powerful documentary series from the perspective of Holocuast survivors using restored colourised archive footage.

Auschwitz Untold: In Colour is a two-part film and will be narrated by Sir Ben Kingsley and feature harrowing testimonies from survivors which haven’t been shared before.

‘Once we entered there, we thought we’d entered hell,’ one female survivor recounts.

‘We were wearing colours, we were not all in grey,’ another survivor affirms.

Development producer, Sheldon Lazarus, said: ‘The 16 survivors who feature in this series tell their extraordinary accounts of survival and resistance against all odds in their own voices.

‘Accompanied by remarkable colourised footage from the archives, we hope this series will help remove a barrier that separates contemporary audiences from the reality of the Holocaust, so that we never ever forget the atrocities of the past.

‘With the 75th anniversary to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz in 2020, we felt it was really timely and important to bring to life the untold stories of the Holocaust in a new way.’

Producer and Director David Shulman said he wanted his documentary to have ‘as much contemporary resonance as possible’.

‘The colourisation of black and white archive footage is one aspect of making this history more accessible to a younger audience and giving greater humanity to the people seen in the footage,’ he added.

The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum estimates 1.1 million of the 1.3 million deported to the camp were murdered.

‘Also, by including a Jewish resistance fighter from Vilna and a Roma holocaust survivor from France I think Auschwitz Untold: In Colour adds unique perspectives typically overlooked by most documentaries about the Holocaust.’

Viewers will witness the colourisation of black and white footage for the first time.

Auschwitz Untold: In Colour, produced by Fulwell73, will air at 9pm on January 26 and 27 on More4, followed by a 90-minute special on January 29 at 10.30pm on Channel 4.





