audience-all-set-to-witness-vijayashanti’s-firebrand-performance-in-sarileru-nekevaru

Almost 30 years after they were first seen together in Superstar Krishna’s Koduku Diddina Kapuram, Vijayashanti and Mahesh Babu have teamed up again for Sarileru Nekevaru. Fans cannot wait to watch the magic that the duo will unfurl on screen.

The actress-turned-politician is called the Lady Amitabh. She had left the film industry to pursue her career in politics and is back after a break of 13 years. The Telugu film industry has embraced and welcomed her back with tons of love.

Vijayashanti is popular for films like Neti Bharatham, Prathighatana, Karthavyam, Osey… Ramulamma, which created a sensation. She is making a grand re-entry as Bharathi, a college professor, in Superstar Mahesh’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Many filmmakers have tried to rope her into their films and bring her back to the industry. No scripts that they have taken to her could win her heart. Finally, Anil Ravipudi managed to get a nod from Vijayashanti for Sarileru Nekevaru. He had approached her for a couple of films earlier too but she was quite busy with her career in politics.

Ramabrhmam Sunkara, one of the producers of the film, recently said that he is so impressed with the performance of the actress that he feels she deserves a National Award. The entire unit of the film is all praises for the actress and her performance.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Mahesh Babu under AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainments. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in this film.