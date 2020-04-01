Auckland International Airport share price (ASX:AIA) | How to buy Auckland International Airport shares

Auckland International Airport share priceQuick statsFull name: Auckland International AirportASX ticker code: ASX:AIAIndustry: Travel, InfrastructureDate listed on ASX: 2000Market cap: $6.01 billionCEO: Adrian LittlewoodKey competitors: Sydney Airport (SYD:ASX)About Auckland International AirportAuckland International Airport (AIA:ASX) is New Zealand’s primary airport for domestic and international passengers. There are three other airports in New Zealand, however Auckland Airport is by far the busiest with more than 20 million passengers travelling though the airport in FY2018/19 alone. The airport is home to Air New Zealand and is also a hub for Australian airlines Jetstar and Virgin. As well as welcoming millions of domestic and international passengers each year, the airport also provides jobs to thousands of people.Auckland International Airport stock profileAuckland International Airport shares are down 40% (as of 1 April 2020) from their price at the start of the year on 1 January 2020. This is a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic and the global travel bans in place to try and stop the spread. Prior to this, the stock performed well in 2019 increasing by 24% over the year. In 2019 it paid a dividend of $0.23 per share.ProsYear-round tourism. New Zealand is both a popular Winter and Summer destination, bringing a steady stream of tourists all year round with the majority passing through Auckland Airport.Potential buying opportunity. As of March 2020, the share price is down significantly from its late-February price which could present a buying opportunity for patient, buy-and-hold investors.Further development. The airport is undergoing major development over the next 5-10 years to expand and add an additional runway, providing jobs for thousands of people in the process and increasing the capacity for more flights per day.ConsCOVID-19 Travel bans. There are widespread travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s still unclear how long travel bans will remain in place. Even after official travel bans are lifted, the number of people traveling is expected to remain quite low for some time.Share price fall. The Auckland Airport share price fell 50% in a matter of weeks in March 2020 due to coronavirus. The ongoing economic impact of the pandemic on airports and airlines is still largely unknown.Should I buy Auckland International Airport stocks?Technical analysis is used in finance to forecast the direction of prices by studying the past movements of markets. This is not a recommendation, it represents an analysis based on the most popular technical indicators: Moving Averages, Oscillators and Pivots. Finder might not concur and takes no responsibility.