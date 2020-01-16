attorney-general-asks-court-of-appeal-to-consider-whole-life-tariff-for-britain’s-worst-ever-rapist,-reynhard-sinaga

Britain’s most prolific rapist, Reynhard Sinaga, could become the first non-murderer given a whole life prison tariff after the Attorney General,asked the Court of Appeal to reconsider the case.

Sinaga, 36, was jailed for a minimum of 30-years last week, after being convicted of carrying out 159 sex attacks on 48 different men.

But Mr Cox has referred the case to the Court of Appeal, after prosecutors suggested the sentence was not severe enough given the gravity of his crimes.

The judge in the case, Suzanne Goddard QC, told Sinaga she had considered handing down a whole life tariff, describing it as a “borderline” case.

But eventually told Sinaga he would be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 30-years.