attention-londoners:-blue-cross-needs-people-to-look-after-cats-and-kittens

Are you a Londoner who loves cats?

We might have the perfect opportunity for you.

Blue Cross animal hospital has put out a call for cat and kitten foster carers in London.

The charity, which treats between 600 to 800 cats a month, is in need of volunteers to take care of cats and kittens, whether these kitties are recovering from operations, are too young to be in rehoming centres (so yes, you could be needed to look after a teeny-tiny kitten), or are nervous and need time in a home to build up their confidence.

You won’t be paid for lending a hand, but you do get to hang out with an adorable cat, so we think it’s worth it.

You’ll also get the joy of knowing you’re doing some good.

Plus, all equipment and food will be provided by Blue Cross, along with training to help you give your feline pals the best care.

Each cat that goes to a foster home will need feeding, cleaning, socialising (so, just spending time with you and getting snuggled), and will need to be given medicine if needed.

All you need to qualify as a cat or kitten foster is to live within 45 minutes of Blue Cross’s hospital on Hugh Street in Victoria, London, to have a spare room for the cat, to have experience handling and caring for cats, and have no other pets. You’ll also need to be able to pick up the cat from the hospital.

Amanda Rumball, Blue Cross London Welfare Officer, said: ‘We rely on our amazing foster carers to provide temporary loving homes for the animals in our care, usually whilst they are recovering from illness, injury or are just in need of some TLC and socialising.

‘It’s very rewarding to help a pet and ultimately to see them head off to their loving new forever home.’

If you fancy getting involved, call Hayley Lynes on 020 7932 2377 or email Hayley.lynes@bluecross.org.uk.

