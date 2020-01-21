Attacks on Translink staff on rise with over 600 reported since 2015

Staff at Northern Ireland’s public transport operator suffered more than 600 physical or verbal attacks in the last five years.

Translink workers took 1,097 sick days in that period after suffering 639 assaults, figures show.

The company also spent more than £500,000 repairing buses and trains as a result of attacks between January 2015 and October 2019.

Translink has around 4,000 employees with 14,000 services operating daily. It carried 84.5m passengers last year.

With passenger journeys increasing, the company is seeing more antisocial behaviour issues, but it said the number of incidents is “exceptionally low”.

Former Infrastructure Minister Michelle McIlveen said Translink staff should be able to carry out their duties “free from the threat of violence”.

Attacks are on the rise, with 186 verbal and physical assaults on staff during 2019 – the highest in the last five years. That number will be higher as November and December were not included. Figures obtained by this newspaper show: