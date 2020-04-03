“Attack on Titan” Season 4. Releasing in 2020. Read to Know the Cast and Release Date.

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime series. Its manga series was also hugely popular. It is a fantasy anime series in which people live behind high walls to hide from man-eating Titans. After the last season ended in June last year fas are waiting for the fourth season to come.

Season four of Attack on Titan has been renewed. It has been confirmed that there will be a new season. However there are no confirmed reports of its release date and schedule. We can speculate that it will come in this year. The fourth season might be released in the later months of 2020.

Attack on Titan was created by Hajime Isayama. He was the author and illustrator for the manga and also the creator of the anime. The series is centered around Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert who join the military to fend off the Titans which are destroying their civilisation and eating humans. There also has been its own live action movies and video games.

The main cast members from the previous season will be reprising their roles for the fourth season. Voice actor Yuki Kaji will play Eren Jaeger while the english dubbed will be played by Bryce Papenbrook. Yui Ishikawa will play the role of Misaka Ackermann and Trina Nishimura will be playing the english dub. Marina Inoue is the voice actress for Armin Arlert and Josh Grelle is for the english version.

The trailer for season four of Attack on Titan has not been released yet. Up until now there are no new details regarding the plot of the season.