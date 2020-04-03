“attack-on-titan-season-4”:-ready-to-see-the-clash-between-“marley-and-eldians”??-know-about-release-date,-plot,-cast!!!

Attack on Titan is a Japanese anime television series that is based on a manga of the same name. It is an action, dark fantasy television series. It was first broadcasted in April 2013, followed by its second season in April 2017. These two seasons were released in one go.

The third season of this series was telecasted in two parts. First one in July 2018 and the second one in April 2019. This series gain a lot of popularity and have a separate fan base.

Now, the makers of this series are coming with its fourth season. Here is good and bad news for those fans who are eagerly waiting for the next season. Read below.

Season 4 Release Date

The makers have confirmed the renewal of the series. Like the previous season, this season will also be divided into two parts. Both parts will consist of 12 episodes.

When it comes to the exact release date, it is not yet announced. It is expected that it will be released at the end of 2020.

Cancellation of series after Season 4

This announcement of Season 4 also brings bad news for the fans. It is also announced that this season will be the end of the series. After season 4, the series will be canceled. No further seasons will be there.

The plot of Season 4

Since it is the last season for the series, it is expected that this series will say goodbye in an exciting manner. The makers of the series won’t want to unfold any detail of the plot. So, we cannot say anything with the confirmation.

It is expected that in this new season we will see new characters. Marley will be returning. It is also expected that in this last season, we will see a clash between Marley and Eldians.

We will keep you updated with every update.