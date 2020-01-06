“attack-on-jnu-reminds-me-of-26/11-terror-attack”:-uddhav-thackeray

New Delhi:

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has compared last night’s brutal attack on JNU students to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, describing the violent assault by masked goons armed with sledgehammers and iron rods as an act of “cowardice”. The Shiv Sena leader also urged Delhi Police to act swiftly and decisively, warning them that failure to do so would lead to questions being asked of a law and order force that is already under criticism for its handling of last month’s protest by Jamia Millia students.

“Youth are scared and angry. Our youth are not cowards. Don’t ignite a bomb by instigating the youth. If the police don’t act, then there will be questions (about) the police,” Mr Thackeray said today.

Horrific scenes were witnessed late last evening after dozens of masked individuals carrying weapons barged into the JNU campus and went on a rampage for three hours, unstopped by either the cops or university administration.

At least 34 people, including students and faculty, were injured in the JNU attack. While students have alleged the role of the ABVP, the BJP-linked student group has flung the allegation right back at Left-backed groups.

This morning Delhi Police said screenshots from social media posts that went viral and CCTV footage are being used to identify the attackers. The cops also said a FIR had been filed.

In 2008 a three-day siege on major landmarks in Mumbai, perpetrated by several heavily-armed terrorists, killed over 160 people and left hundreds injured. The attack was masterminded by Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafeez Saeed.