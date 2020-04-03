🔥Atletico's Marcos Llorente names his dog Anfield after Champions League heroics against Liverpool🔥

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has named his dog ‘Anfield’ after his heroics against Liverpool in the Champions League last month.

Llorente, a summer signing from city rivals Real Madrid, had scored only three goals in his entire senior career until the second leg on Merseyside, but came off the bench to net twice and assisted another for Alvaro Morata as the Rojiblancos stunned the Reds with a 3-2 win after extra-time.

On Friday, the 25-year-old posted an Instagram story featuring a picture of his dog, presumably a recent acquisition, lying down and staring ahead with the caption: “Anfield watching life go by.”

On a recent Q&A on Twitter amid the coronavirus lockdown, Llorente was asked about those who continue to question him due to his past at Real.

“I give everything I have when I pull on the shirt,” he said. “In every training session… my commitment is total and I believe I have shown that.”

