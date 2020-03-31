Atlético Madrid’s Latest Signing Is, erm, Philipp Plein

Philipp Plein — the controversial German brand renowned for its garish razzmatazz and hideously over the top runway shows — has been announced as the official off-field supplier for Spanish football giant Atlético Madrid.

Plein will outfit the team and its stars with suiting and formalwear for the next four seasons in what is one of the more curious partnerships to emerge this year. It’s not the first time the Teutonic totem of terrible taste has ventured into the football arena, however, having previously collaborated with A.S Roma and A.S. Monaco.

As for the gear itself? Well, cards on the table, it isn’t all that bad, or at least, there are no diamante encrusted skull graphics to be found. Instead, it’s straight-laced (if not poorly fitted in some areas) Sunday best — check manager Cholo Simeone’s flossy wool coat that features a smattering of red, Atleti’s official home kit color, underneath the collar.

Elsewhere there are single-breasted suits adorned with the Philipp Plein logo, which also appears on the white shirts. It’s all solid enough, although the image of notorious football troll Diego Costa grinning with a “PP” belt on display is one that will be replayed in our deepest sartorial nightmares for some time to come.

Luxury brands infiltrating professional football is nothing new: Arsenal has joined forces with 424; Barcelona is suited by Thom Browne, and Paris Saint-Germain wears Hugo Boss. There’s also Man City, whose players were dressed despicably by partner Dsquared2 last month.

