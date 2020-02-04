Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier a doubt for Liverpool Champions League tie after surgery

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has undergo surgery on a groin injury, effectively ruling him out of the Champions League tie against Liverpool.

Trippier has been sidelined since the Spanish Super Cup loss to Real Madrid in January, having previously been a mainstay in Diego Simeone’s starting XI.

The defender has impressed since his summer move from Tottenham but now faces a number of weeks of the sidelines.

Atletico host Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano on February 18 before the return leg at Anfield on March 11.

“Kieran Trippier on Tuesday underwent surgery to treat the pubalgia [groin injury] he’s been suffering in recent weeks,” a statement read.

“Our right-back had been feeling pain and initially followed a conservative treatment.

“As the discomfort did not fully disappear, the club’s medical services decided to perform surgery on the player.

“The operation went ahead without complications and the England international will now begin a recovery process involving physiotherapy and gym work.”