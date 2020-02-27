atletico-madrid-vs.-liverpool:-live-stream,-tv-channel,-how-to-watch-champions-league-online,-kick-time

Title holder Liverpool continues its Champions League journey on Tuesday at the same stadium where it conquered Europe in May. The Reds go to the Wanda Metrpolitano to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 clash. Liverpool beat Tottenham at the Wanda 2-0 to win the 2019 Champions League ceown, and the Reds are the favorite to win the competition again this year. The Reds have lost only one match all season when fielding their normal squad. Atleti has lacked a bit of consistency and Joao Felix’s injuries have derailed plans, but this is a team with enough talent and experience to make a run deep in the competition.Here’s everything you need to know about the match:Atletico Madrid vs. LiverpoolDate: Tuesday, Feb. 18Time: 3 p.m. ETLocation: Wanda MetropolitanoTV channel: TNT and UniMasStreaming: fuboTV (Try for free) Live updates: Atletico Madrid vs. LiverpoolStorylinesAtletico Madrid: Atleti enters with a day more of rest after the 2-2 draw against Valencia on Friday, but that was a match where the team looked shaky at the back. Fortunate to not have conceded late, Los Colchoneros really struggled down the right wing with Ferran Torres. That means Liverpool down the right with Mohamed Salah could cause some serious damage. Expect Atleti to play reserved by leaving Thomas Parety deep in the midfield. Liverpool: The Reds grinded out a 1-0 win at Norwich City on Saturday to take another step toward the inevitable Premier League title. But Atleti is no Norwich. They’ll be facing a team with one of the strongest defenses and a top-tier goalkeeper in Jan Oblak. Atleti likes to press high and double team, so expect little room for Sadio Mane down the left. The key will be if Roberto Firmino can get quick touches to create chances for himself or others. Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool predictionThe Reds earn another win inside the Wanda and put a foot into the quarterfinals.Pick: Liverpool 2, Atletico Madrid 1