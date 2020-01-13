atletico-madrid-ready-to-offer-thomas-lemar-to-arsenal-in-exchange-for-alexandre-lacazette

Atletico Madrid would offer Thomas Lemar to Arsenal in exchange for Alexandre Lacazette if their pursuit of Edinson Cavani ends in failure this January.

The Spanish giants have only scored 22 goals in La Liga this season and Diego Simeone is desperate to bring in a top-class attacker to boost the club’s title chances, with Barcelona and Real Madrid five points above them in the table.

Cavani is at the top of Simeone’s wishlist but Paris Saint-Germain insist the Uruguay international will not be sold, despite his contract expiring in the summer.

As a result, Atletico Madrid have been scouring the market for alternative options should their bid to sign Cavani end in failure – and this has led them to Arsenal forward Lacazette.

Atleti – who have registered a strong interest in Lacazette in previous transfer windows – are willing to offer Lemar in any potential deal for the Arsenal striker, according to Marca.

The report stresses that Atletico Madrid will only turn to Lacazette if it becomes clear that they have no chance of signing Cavani.

Lemar has failed to live up to expectations since his £51million move from Monaco back in 2018 and the attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this winter.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Chelsea had been offered the chance to sign Lemar – and the 24-year-old would be keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Lemar has also been on Jose Mourinho’s radar in recent weeks, but Tottenham would only be interested in a loan deal for the Frenchman.

Lacazette has had an underwhelming start to the season at Arsenal, scoring just six goals in all competitions, and the ex-Lyon man will be under the spotlight in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence.

Aubameyang will miss the Gunners next three matches through suspension and Mikel Arteta has called on Lacazette and his attackers to step up to the plate.

‘They now have to make a step forward now he is not able to contribute to the team with goals,’ Arteta said.

‘Someone else has to do it and I want to see that reaction too.’

The Spaniard added: ‘Losing probably the most important player is never nice.

‘We have other players that can play in that position.

‘We will try to find a way and be as competitive as possible.’

