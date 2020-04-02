🔥Atletico Madrid announce 70 % pay cut for players and coaching staff amid coronavirus shutdown🔥

Atletico Madrid have announced that their players and coaching staff will need a 70 % cut in wages through the current break enforced by coronavirus.

The Rojiblancos revealed on Friday they will be invoking an ERTE (Temporary Employment Regulation) in a move described by CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin as a measure had a need to “safeguard the continuing future of the the club”.

“[The ERTE] can lead to a 70% decrease in the salaries of coaches and players from the men’s first team, from the women’s first team and from Atletico Madrid B, throughout the statement of the constant state of alarm, on Thursday ” the club said in a statement.

Atletico’s announcement follows an identical move made by Barcelona’s players earlier in the week, once the squad said in a statement that they had decided to the cuts in order to permit the club’s non-sporting staff to keep to earn their full salary through the lockdown.

“The agreement reached with the initial team may also permit the salary of 430 employees suffering from the ERTE to be supplemented,” Atletico added.

“To create this possible, the first-team squad will provide half the total amount needed and the members of the Club Management Committee, which is comprised of the principle Executive Officer and the Directors of the various areas, another half.”