atishi-among-3-aap-members-to-prepare-party-manifesto-for-delhi-polls

New Delhi:

A three-member committee led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and Oxford-educated Atishi has been formed by the AAP to prepare its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

Apart from Atishi, AAP spokesperson and former IPS officer Ajoy Kumar, and vice chairperson on the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi and an alumnus of Columbia University Jasmine Shah will also be part of the committee, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

The manifesto is likely to be released between January 15 and 20, he said, adding that the vision of the party in the next five years will be highlighted in it.

“For our manifesto, suggestions from town halls, door-to-door campaign and ”mohalla sabhas” have been taken and they all will be evaluated to include in the manifesto,” Mr Rai said.

The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the notification for the polls will be issued on January 14, while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.