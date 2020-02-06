athletic-bilbao-vs-barcelona-live:-copa-del-rey-commentary-stream,-team-news-and-latest-score-today

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Copa del Rey coverage of Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona LIVE.

Barcelona have slipped behind arch-rivals Real Madrid in the race for the La Liga title for now but they must shift their focus back to cup matters with a stern test ahead of them tonight.

Athletic have already secured victory over Barca this season – through Aritz Aduriz’s stunning last minute winner back on the opening day of the season in August.

A place in the semi-finals of the Copa awaits the winners tonight.

A place in the semi-finals of the Copa awaits the winners tonight.

2020-02-06T07:21:25.143Z

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT this evening so stick with us for all your team news and build-up throughout the day.

TV channel and live stream info

The match is not available to watch live in the UK.

Team news

Arturo Vidal is back in the Barcelona squad after a recent thigh problem ruled hm out of the game against Levante.