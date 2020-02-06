athletic-bilbao-pile-misery-on-barcelona-with-last-gasp-copa-del-rey-winner

Inaki Williams scored a dramatic stoppage time winner as Athletic Bilbao knocked Barcelona out of the Copa del Rey with a 1-0 win at San Mames.

On a night when the competition was blown wide open, with Real Madrid also exiting at the hands of Real Sociedad, a difficult week for Barcelona following Lionel Messi’s public criticism of the board was made worse.

Quique Setien made just one change to the side that had beaten Levante at the weekend, with Sergi Roberto coming in in place of Antoine Griezmann.

Teenager Ansu Fati had scored both goals in that game and almost got off on the same foot here, denied only by a terrific block from Unai Nunez, who would also make a goal-saving challenge on Messi later in the half.

In between, Williams had a goal correctly ruled out for offside as he turned in from close range at the back post, but it was a half of few clear-cut openings, summed up by Messi curling a free-kick straight into the wall in stoppage time from the kind of position where he is often lethal.

Messi’s wonderful pass looked to have given Frenkie de Jong the chance to open the scoring shortly before the hour mark, but he tried to round the ‘keeper and was booked diving as he hit the deck in anticipation of contact.

Griezmann was sent on in place of Fati and soon had probably the best chance of the game, denied by the legs of Unai Simon after Roberto’s clever pull back.

Simon then made an even better stop to keep Messi out, while Williams missed Athletic’s only real opening of the second period, scuffing wide on the volley in the last minute of normal time.

But just as extra time seemed a certainty, Williams made amends, flicking a header into the far corner to send Athletic into the semi-finals.

2020-02-06T21:58:08.823Z

What a night in the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid and Barcelona both OUT. Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad join Mirandes and Granada in the semi-finals.

2020-02-06T21:52:58.906Z

FULL-TIME | Athletic 1-0 Barcelona |

GOAL!

2020-02-06T21:50:31.030Z

Athletic 1-0 Barcelona | Inaki Williams 90 3′ Unbelievable scenes! Williams flicks a header into the far corner and San Mames has gone mad!

2020-02-06T21:47:36.676Z

90 mins: And now at the other end! Williams ghosts round the back and has a tough finish on the volley but scuffs wide!

2020-02-06T21:45:49.716Z

88 mins: Chance… save! That’s the closest Messi has come, and he thinks he’s scored, but Simon makes another stop with his legs!

2020-02-06T21:42:30.836Z

85 mins: Well we’ve got ten minutes of normal time to go and there’s only really been once chance of note in the second half. Extra time beckons.

2020-02-06T21:37:19.900Z

80 mins: A final change for Barca because Pique is struggling with a knock. Samuel Umtiti is on.

2020-02-06T21:35:35.060Z

78 mins: On comes Aduriz to a huge roar. He’s got a great record against Barca – can he do it again?

2020-02-06T21:27:47.966Z

70 mins: Best chance of the game! It’s a cracking break from Barca and Sergi Roberto squares unselfishly for Griezmann, who tries to sidefoot back across goal into the far corner but Simon blocks with his feet.

2020-02-06T21:26:22.756Z

69 mins: Another change for Barca – Arthur is on and Ivan Rakitic makes way.

2020-02-06T21:22:21.106Z

65 mins: Another penalty appeal waved away, another against Frenkie de Jong, and I think he’s got a case, because there’s a nudge in the back that sends him down.

2020-02-06T21:14:58.390Z

58 mins: And with that, Antoine Griezmann is on and Ansu Fati makes way.

2020-02-06T21:14:35.386Z

57 mins: Brilliant, brilliant pass from Lionel Messi, eye of the needle stuff to send De Jong through, but as he tries to round the keeper he goes to ground too enthusiastically for the referee’s liking and is booked for diving.

2020-02-06T21:10:06.270Z

52 mins: A painful one for Gerard Pique, who is tracking towards his own goal as Ter Stegen comes haring out to clear and the two collide. He’s back up and fine to carry on though.

2020-02-06T21:06:22.503Z

49 mins: Barca dominated large spells of that first half without really threatening and they’ve started in similar fashion here. They do have Antoine Griezmann on the bench of course.

2020-02-06T21:02:44.450Z

KICK-OFF! We are back underway…

2020-02-06T20:55:37.190Z

Not been a thriller, has it? A few very good chances early on, falling to Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi, while Inaki Williams had a goal ruled out at the other end.

2020-02-06T20:47:40.113Z

HALF-TIME | Athletic 0-0 Barcelona |

2020-02-06T20:46:41.960Z

45 1 mins: Ugh, into the wall.

2020-02-06T20:45:25.393Z

44 mins: Barca free-kick right on the edge of the D. You know what’s coming…

