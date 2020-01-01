athade-srimannarayana-movie-review-and-rating-by-audience:-live-updates

RGV style celebration new year













Director Sachin Ravi’s Telugu movie Athade Srimannarayana featuring Rakshith Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead roles has received positive review and good rating from the audience.

Athade Srimannarayana is a fantasy adventure comedy film, w the dubbed version of Kannada film Avane Srimannarayana. Rakshit Shetty has written the script for the film with Abhijith Mahesh, Anirudh Kodg, Chandrajith Belliappa, Nagarjun Sharma and Abhilash. HK Prakash and Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah have bankrolled it under the banners Shree Devi Entertainers, Pushkar Films and Paramvah Studios. It has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 3.06 hours.

Athade Srimannarayana story: The movie is centered on missing loot. Narayana – a quirky new cop in town is in pursuit of solving a long-held mystery in the town of Amaravati. He has to get past the much dreaded Jairam – leader of the dacoit clan named Abhiras, and Tukaram – a cunning politician. How he does forms the crux of the film.

Athade Srimannarayana movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers’ response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audiences’ reactions:

Vamsi Kaka @vamsikaka

Done with first half and it’s pure brilliance #AthadeSrimannarayana #AthadeSrimannarayana is a Fantasy Action Drama with taut screenplay & rich technical aspects. Another BLOCKBUSTER content from Kannada industry after #KGF.

Vinay @Coolest_Vinay

#AthadeSrimannarayana first half – interesting screenplay Each and every scene is important (Elevation comedy key point) Hero elevations Making @shanvisrivastav masss interval scene

TeluguBulletin.com @TeluguBulletin

Live Updates: #AthadeSrimannarayana Movie FDFS 30 minutes into movie- It’s a cow boy period treasure hunt film. Visuals, shot making, BGMs and performances are top notch. #ASN #ASNonJan1st #rakshitshetty @shanvisrivastav #NewYear2020

BuzZ Basket @ursBuzzBasket

#AthadeSrimannarayana #AvaneSrimannarayana #RakshithShetty #shanvisrivastava Live Updates / Review @ursBuzzBasket

First Half: RakshithShetty Performance BGM Cinematography

Funmate @FunmateOfficial

#AthadeSrimannarayana is a complete different experience to watch @rakshitshetty brilliant writing ✍ ✍ Worth for your money