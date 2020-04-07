at-what-stage-the-“aquaman-2”-is-and-when-we-can-expect-it:-other-updates-are-intact-down-here!!!

The first Aquaman movie portrayed Jason Momoa in the role of Arthur Curry, a really badass superhero. Its sequence is officially in pre-production, and fans are excited for the sequel to hit the screen. Director James Wan’s hard work took this movie in the billion-dollar club. Aquaman sequel was officially confirmed by Warner Bros studio just after the release of the first part.Mamoa has been so interested in the sequel that he expressed an idea for it to Warner Bros while they were shooting for the first film.The script of Aquaman 2 is in the final stage, and then production will start. So, it cannot hit before 2022. The expected release date for the sequel is 26 December 2022, which will be four years from the first one. If we go through the pattern, then the trailer may come out in the early part of 2022.Aquaman 2 will focus on the progression of Arthur Curry as a king after he defeated his half brother Orm in the final battle. Manta may take revenge against Aquaman, but there are lots of villains in the novel. So, the main villain will be a hard pick. With the amalgamation of DC and Marvel, we may see some cameo of Wonder Woman and Shazam, as earlier shown in Thor Ragnarok.The major players are most likely to return, including Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, AKA Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Yahya Abdul-Mateen as Black Manta, and Dolph Lundgren as Nereus.No trailers are out yet, and we have to wait until late 2021. Momoa will have his beard grown by then.