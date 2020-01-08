at-this-point,-it’s-browns-or-nothing-for-josh-mcdaniels

If Josh McDaniels wants an NFL head coaching job, he only has one option left — and it’s the ugliest car on the lot: the Cleveland Browns.

Two teams filled their head coaching vacancies on Tuesday, and neither team even spoke to McDaniels before hiring their man. The Panthers were supposed to interview McDaniels on Tuesday, but instead hired Baylor coach Matt Rhule in the morning. And no one was surprised to see the Giants hire away a Patriots assistant, but few thought it would be special teams coordinator Joe Judge instead of McDaniels, who was set to interview on Wednesday.

McDaniels is still scheduled to interview with the Browns on Friday, and would certainly be a good fit there. There are few 43-year-old candidates with previous head-coaching experience and six Super Bowl rings on their resumes. And McDaniels, a Canton, Ohio native, could help maximize the potential of Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, and Nick Chubb.