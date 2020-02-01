at-least-brexit-has-politicised-young-people

Brexit will affect young people the most acutely. But, if there is one positive to take from it – it’s that it has politicised my entire generation. Another unforeseen development has been the number of young people registering to vote. And the momentous effort made by youth-led organisations like Our Future Our Choice (OFOC) and For our Future’s Sake (FFS), which emerged out of the Brexit vote.

And who can question their impact? Almost a third of people who registered to vote in the lead up to the general election were under 25.

Unprecedented numbers of students flocked to polling stations to vote in perhaps the most important election this country has seen in decades. At my own university, Kent, the queue to vote stretched for hundreds of metres – running the entire length of the library.

Just look at the statistics. Voter registration amongst under 25s was up 50% from the same period in 2017. In the four days that followed the calling of the general election, more than 516,000 people registered to vote, 166,000 of these from under-25s. On 24 October alone, some 14,000 under-25s registered to vote. This surge in interest and engagement is a sign that things are going to change.

Before 2016, young people were, understandably, seen as apathetic. With few registered to vote, and even fewer turning up at the polls. Now, this could not be further from the truth. 2016 was the first time I participated in politics. Had it not been for Brexit, I probably wouldn’t be as interested or involved. Brexit and the climate crisis have forced young people like me to act. If we don’t participate, what reason do politicians have to listen to us?

If 2019 showed us anything, it’s not to trust political pundits. But above all, we should not underestimate the will of young people to make meaningful political change.

