at-least-5-killed-in-new-airstrikes-on-iran-backed-militia-in-iraq

January 3, 2020 | 7: 38pm

Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout anti-American and anti-Israel slogans during a protest against U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, seen in the photographs. AP

At least five members of an Iran-backed militia were killed in an airstrike north of Baghdad late Friday — just about 24 hours after top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani died in a US missile attack, the group said.

The airstrike hit two cars carrying members of the militia, an official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite militias in Iraq that includes Kataib Hezbollah, said a convoy of medics had been hit.

“Initial sources confirm that the strike targeted a convoy of Popular Mobilization Forces medics near Taji stadium in Baghdad,” it said in a statement.

An Iraqi army source told Reuters that the strikes killed six people and critically wounded three.

With Post wires