At Least 19 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Due To Fog In Parts Of North India



On Saturday, at least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog (Representational)

New Delhi:

At least 19 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Sunday by one to five hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

According to Northern Railway officials, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express was running behind its schedule by 5 hours, followed by Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express, which was delayed by 4 hours 15 minutes.

Malda-New Delhi Farakka Express and Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express were delayed by four hours while Ghazipur-Anand Vihar Express and Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express were running late by three hours 45 minutes and three hours 40 minutes, respectively.

Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express was delayed by two hours forty five minutes and Rewa-Anand Vihar Express was running late by two hours 30 minutes from its schedule.



