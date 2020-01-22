asuran-remake-titled-naarappa:-from-samantha-to-anil-ravipudi,-this-is-how-celebs-react-on-venkatesh’s-first-look

IAF deploys Sukhoi jets in TN













The makers of the Telugu remake of Asuran have titled it as Naarappa and kick-started its shooting from today. Samantha, Anil Ravipudi and many other celebs are stunned by Venkatesh’s first look from the movie.

Venkatesh is known for his family dramas and entertainer films and he has had an urban image for a large part of his acting career. But of late, he has been doing challenging and new kind of roles. Post the success of Venky Mama and F2, the Victory actor surprised every by announcing to do the remake of Asuran, which is a revenge drama with a shade of caste politics.

What is even more interesting about this project is its director – Srikanth Addala who is also known for his family entertainers like Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Mukunda and Brahmotsavam. While some doubted the capabilities of this team, many were eager to see Venkatesh’s first look and its title.

Venkatesh’s first look from NaarappaTwitter

Finally, Suresh Productions, which is bankrolling this project, tweeted the first look posters of Venkatesh today and revealed its title as Naarappa. The producer wrote, “#VictoryVenkatesh74 is #NAARAPPA Shoot begins!! Stay Tuned to explore his world. @VenkyMama @SureshProdns @theVcreations #SreekanthAddala #Manisharma.”

Venkatesh is essyining the role played by Dhanush in Asuran and the makers have copied his look from the original. But the urban hero looks magnificent in the untidy and ferocious makeover. Many people including some celebs like Samantha, Manchu Manoj and Anil Ravipudi are spellbound over his transformation. They took to Twitter to share their excitement about the movie.

Here is how celebs reacted to Venkatesh’s first look in Naarappa:

Samantha Akkineni: Fierce Venky Mama slaying it with #Naarappa Can’t wait to see him in action!! #Naarappa #Venkatesh74 #VictoryVenkatesh @SureshProdns @Venkymama @theVcreations

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni: Can’t wait to see you in this venky mama !! Superb look #Naarappa #VictoryVenkatesh74 @SureshProdns @Venkymama @theVcreations

Manchu Manoj: Such an intense look @VenkyMama garu as never before Wishing a great success to @SureshProdns, #SrikanthAddala and the entire team of #Narappa

Raghavendra Rao K: Sooooooperrrrr Venkatesh Babu…. #Narappa All the best to the entire team…

Rahul Vijay: TERRIFIC @VenkyMama sir ,Can’t wait to watch!! #Narappa Best wishes to the entire team @SureshProdns

Anil Ravipudi: Ooora Mass… Venky sir… Superb look

S Thaman: He never gives up !! I seriously love Venkatesh gaaru a lot . ♥️ #Narappa I am sure this film is goona be the best

Ramajogaiah Sastry: One single picture worth million words…sincere best wishes to Srikanth Addala garu…. Wahttaaaa title it izzzzzz

Audience’s response to Venkatesh’s first look in Naarappa:

T S Sudhir @Iamtssudhir

I quite love the #Venkatesh look in and as #Naarappa which is the #Telugu remake of #Dhanush’s brilliant #Asuran. @FilterKaapiLive @SureshProdns @theVcreations

సీతారామరాజు @newmovieBuff007

#Narappa Shooting begins Terrific first look Shooting begins #Narappa scheduled to release on May 1st

@UrsKrishTweets

Never expected this from Addala #Narappa

Deepak @deepuzoomout

Highest number of classics ni remake chesi originals kante pedda hit kottina ghanatha unna Ekaika Hero!! V stands for Victory !! That’s his conviction!! One more Blockbuster Loading #Naarappa #Narappa

APPAJI @APPAJI_GONGALI