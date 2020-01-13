astros-fire-manager-aj-hinch,-general-manager-jeff-luhnow

HOUSTON (AP) — The Astros have fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after the league levied one-year suspensions for their involvement with the organization’s sign-stealing scheme during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Team owner Jim Crane fired Hinch and Luhnow in a press conference moments after the punishments were announced by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred Monday afternoon. The Astros were also fined $5 million and docked their next two first- and second-round draft picks.

Manfred strongly hinted that current Red Sox manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

Manfred said Hinch was aware of the system but did not bring it to the attention of Luhnow. The GM told Major League Baseball he was unaware of the system but Manfred held him accountable for the team’s actions. Manfred also said owner Jim Crane was not aware.