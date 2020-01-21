aston-villa-v-leicester:-how-to-watch-carabao-cup-semi-final-second-leg-on-tv-and-live-stream

Aston Villa will host Leicester in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie at Villa Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Leicester game on TV and online.

What time is Aston Villa v Leicester?

Aston Villa v Leicester will kick off at 7: 45pm on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

How to watch Aston Villa v Leicester on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 6: 45pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

More to follow…