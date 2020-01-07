aston-villa-to-sign-danny-drinkwater-on-loan-for-the-rest-of-the-season

Aston Villa are set to sign Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan for the rest of the season as the club attempt to patch up their injury-hit squad.

Drinkwater travelled to Bodymoor Heath on Tuesday morning to undergo a medical and will provide much-needed cover for John McGinn, who is out until March after suffering an ankle injury in the defeat to Southampton.

Villa hope that manager Dean Smith can reinvigorate Drinkwater, who has played only twice, on loan at Burnley, in the past 18 months.

Burnley decided against signing Drinkwater for the rest of the season after having him on an initial six-month loan, during which time he was the victim of an attack in a nightclub.

Despite his off-field troubles and lack of playing time, Smith is hopeful he can get the best out of 29-year-old Drinkwater to help Villa’s bid to stay in the Premier League.

The signing is not dissimilar to that of Tyrone Mings, who had barely played for Bournemouth before joining Villa on loan last season and inspiring their promotion from the Championship.

Smith wanted to add Premier League know-how to his squad for the second half of the season and Drinkwater provides that, having been a key part of Leicester City’s title success in 2016.