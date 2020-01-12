aston-villa-fans-leave-stadium-after-only-28-minutes-as-manchester-city-run-riot

Aston Villa supporters began leaving in their droves as Manchester City took control in an embarrassingly one-sided first half at Villa Park.

Watford’s victory over Bournemouth earlier on in the day saw Villa drop down into the Premier League relegation zone and things went from bad to worse for Dean Smith’s side on Sunday evening.

The Villans have won just three of their last 11 games in all competitions and Smith’s men looked completely shell-shocked as Riyad Mahrez punished them with a 24-minute brace.

Mahrez’s first was a trademark finish from the Algerian, but Orjan Nyland may feel he should have done better at his near post.

Danny Drinkwater, on his Villa debut, was largely at fault for City’s second as David Silva robbed him of the ball inside the penalty area – and Mahrez made no mistake from close range.

It was men against boys as Kevin De Bruyne found Sergio Aguero with ease for the visitors’ third goal. The Argentinian striker slammed the ball past Nyland to put Guardiola’s side out of sight after only 28 minutes.

Sky Sports’ cameras showed horrified Villa fans streaming out of the ground moments after the strike and the night was about to get even worse for the hosts.

The supporters who had already left will have missed Gabriel Jesus’ goal just before half-time.

De Bruyne swung in an exquisite low cross from the right flank and the Brazilian could hardly miss from six yards out.

